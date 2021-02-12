Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP HOCKEY=
Bagley/Fosston 5, Breckenridge/Wahpeton, N.D. 1
Fergus Falls 5, Detroit Lakes 2
Greenway 4, Hibbing/Chisholm 3, OT
Hutchinson 3, New Prague 1
La Crescent 6, Fairmont 4
Thief River Falls 4, Bemidji 2
Windom 6, Marshall 5
GIRLS PREP HOCKEY=
Breck 5, North Wright County 2
Chisago Lakes 9, Princeton 1
Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 6, Eveleth-Gilbert 3
Farmington 1, Eastview 0
Maple Grove 7, Anoka/Spring Lake Park 1
Marshall 3, Windom 1
Minneapolis 3, Hopkins/Park 1
North St. Paul 3, Rochester Lourdes 2
River Lakes 6, Northern Lakes 0
Warroad 7, Dodge County 0
___
