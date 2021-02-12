Skip to Content

Friday's Scores

Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP HOCKEY=

Bagley/Fosston 5, Breckenridge/Wahpeton, N.D. 1

Fergus Falls 5, Detroit Lakes 2

Greenway 4, Hibbing/Chisholm 3, OT

Hutchinson 3, New Prague 1

La Crescent 6, Fairmont 4

Thief River Falls 4, Bemidji 2

Windom 6, Marshall 5

GIRLS PREP HOCKEY=

Breck 5, North Wright County 2

Chisago Lakes 9, Princeton 1

Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 6, Eveleth-Gilbert 3

Farmington 1, Eastview 0

Maple Grove 7, Anoka/Spring Lake Park 1

Marshall 3, Windom 1

Minneapolis 3, Hopkins/Park 1

North St. Paul 3, Rochester Lourdes 2

River Lakes 6, Northern Lakes 0

Warroad 7, Dodge County 0

___

Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

