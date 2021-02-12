Keep your gas tank full this winter

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The sub-zero temperatures can do serious damage to vehicles.

Those who drive in extreme weather conditions have likely heard it said that you should not let your gas tank run low when it is particularly cold out.

But is this fact or fiction?

Local experts say it is true. When the temperatures drop below zero, gas lines can freeze up quickly. Typically a vehicle just needs to warm up to start working properly again, but sometimes gas lines can burst in the exreme cold.

Experts say drivers should try to keep their tank at least half way full on bitterly cold days.

"Actually we've had two in the last three days towed in because the lines were froze, and both times the tanks were down to less than a quarter," Mark Murphy of Murphy's Frame and Axle said. "I informed both of the customers that they should keep it up over half."

Murphy also said drivers can buy products to keep their gas tanks from freezing, but they should not be used at every fill up.