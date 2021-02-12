Economy, not Serbia, dominates Kosovo election campaign

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo is set to hold an early general election amid the coronavirus pandemic, an economic downturn and stalled negotiations with wartime foe Serbia. Reducing unemployment and fighting organized crime and corruption remain the biggest challenges facing the next government of one of Europe’s poorest and youngest countries. Pre-election polls have predicted the opposition Self-Determination Movement will win the most votes on Sunday. Leader Albin Kurti said a government run by the party would pursue “multiple reforms in order to get out of the multiple crises.” Kosovo’s ethnic Serb minority automatically gets 10 seats in parliament, and typically has played a kingmaker role in any Cabinet putting together the required majority of 61 seats.