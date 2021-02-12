La Crosse Promise announces new Executive Director

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- After an extensive search, La Crosse Promise selected Aaron Czappa to serve as the organization's new Executive Director.

Czappa joins the organization with 20 years of experience in the nonprofit sector. After completing four years at the University of Wisconsin-Stout and earning his master’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, Czappa served as a Learning Support Specialist/Disability Services Specialist at Chippewa Valley Technical College.

In his latest position at the Chippewa Valley Habitat for Humanity, Czappa established the organization’s first ReStore and developed the neighborhood home repair program.

According to Amy Noel, President of the La Crosse Promise Board of Directors, "Aaron’s energy and excitement are a welcome addition to La Crosse Promise."

As Executive Director, Czappa will oversee a neighborhood program that is focused on targeting historic, but challenged, La Crosse neighborhoods. The nationally-unique program encourages community members to buy, build, or renovate homes in the Powell-Poage-Hamilton and Washburn neighborhoods by providing investors with education scholarships.

So far, the program has helped generate more than $6.5 million of private investments in La Crosse neighborhoods.

In addition, Czappa is also prepared to support La Crosse Promise Future Centers. Since launching as La Crosse Promise's first initiative in 2012, the advising center has provided academic and career planning resources for all high school students in the La Crosse District.

Through its programs, the center has helped about 90 percent of all School District of La Crosse high schoolers by the time they graduate, with students having earned more than $1 million in scholarships over the past two school years.

Czappa, who began his time at La Crosse Promise on February 10, stated he was very excited to take on his new role. "I want to promote La Crosse Promise with a strong presence in the community, and I look forward to supporting and expanding its mission and programs," said Czappa.

