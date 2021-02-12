Lady Wildcats have a big night against Whitehall

BLAIR-TAYLOR, Wis.(WXOW)- Tonight Blaire-Taylor's Lady Wildcats took on Whitehall at home.

Abby Thompson would lead off the night with a three in the corner as the wildcats go up 3-0.

Thompson later would find a nice pass by steinen and make a bucket to help continue the lead for the Lady Wildcats.

Later in the first half, Kierstyn Kindschy would try for a basket, but Callie Wagner would get the rebound and beat out defenders for a bucket. She helped to put the Lay Wildcats up 18-9.

Near the end of the first half, Lindsay Steinen would rive into the paint for two and put the Lady Wildcats up 25-14. Steinen would go on to have 32 points on the night.

Lady Wildcats would win 81-46.