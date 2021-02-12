Skip to Content

No crowds, but Australian Open will continue during lockdown

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Australian Open will be allowed to continue but without crowds after the Victoria state government imposed a five-day lockdown starting Saturday in response to a COVID-19 outbreak at a quarantine hotel. Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews announced a state-wide lockdown starting a minute before midnight Friday. New rules include restricting residents to their homes except for work, to shop for essential supplies, for care or caregiving, and limited exercise.

Associated Press

