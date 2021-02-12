Officials: Federal agents fatally shoot man in Florida

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Officials say federal agents investigating a financial scheme fatally shot a man in South Florida. The Miami Herald reports that Friday’s shooting occurred in Coral Gables and involved agents from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. An agency spokesman says the man brandished a weapon at special agents, and the agents fired at the suspect. Officials say the agents were treated at a local hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening. Investigators say they recovered a weapon at the scene. Florida state law enforcement officials were investigating the shooting. The man who was shot wasn’t immediately identified.