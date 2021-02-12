Portugal gets more European help as virus deaths remain high

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — France and Luxembourg are joining Germany in sending medical staff to help at hospitals in Portugal, where deaths from COVID-19 remain the highest in the world by size of population. Germany’s Defense Ministry said Friday it’s extending by six weeks — into April — the deployment of military doctors, nurses and other personnel to a civilian hospital in Lisbon. France is now sending a doctor and three nurses, while Luxembourg is providing two doctors and two nurses. The help is part of a cooperation program between European Union countries. Portugal became the world’s worst-hit country in the pandemic last month.