Report shows UW-Madison as driving force in Wisconsin economy

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW)- According to a recent report by NorthStar Analytic, LLC, the University of Wisconsin-Madison, its startup companies, and affiliate organizations have generated nearly 9% of Wisconsin’s economy, totaling to $30.8 billion in annual statewide economic impact.

The report indicates UW–Madison has a direct impact on the Western Wisconsin economy, home to nearly 6,980 alumni. Last year, the university spent over $8.8 million on vendors in the 12 county-region including La Crosse, Monroe, and Trempealeau.

The study showed that more than 169,700 UW–Madison alumni contribute to the Wisconsin economy by living, working and spending in the state after graduation. About 80% of Wisconsin residents that graduate from the university continue to live in the state for five years after receiving their degree.

University graduates also report median earnings of nearly $76,000 during this same five-year timeframe.

Powered by a top-ranked research program, UW-Madison is also one of Wisconsin’s major job creators. The university is responsible for generating 232,057 public and private sector jobs, equivalent to 1 out of every 13 jobs in the state.

These jobs in turn fund about $1 billion in state and local taxes, delivering a huge return on investment in taxpayer support. According to the report, for every $1 taxpayers invest in the university, more than $26 is put back into the state’s economy.

In addition to its billion-dollar research engine, UW–Madison continues to produce ideas and inventions to solve some challenges around the world. Home to a leading patent system, deep pool of scientific talent, powerful computing infrastructure, and curriculum that supports the development of entrepreneurs, the university attempts to empower innovators to address industry problems in Wisconsin and beyond.

According to UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank, UW-Madison's research and innovations have brought the world’s leading tech companies to the state and launched hundreds of startups. “The university continues to attract and nurture talent whose research and discoveries have tackled everything from shifts in Wisconsin’s agriculture to public health emergencies like the global COVID-19 pandemic," said Blank.

Since 1990, UW-Madison has helped create more than 400 startups, such as the radiotherapy treatment TomoTherapy and SHINE Medical Technologies, a leading producer of medical isotopes used for diagnosing cancer, heart disease and other conditions. In total, UW-Madison startups have generated an annual economic impact of $10 billion, 42,855 jobs, and $320,224,874 in state and local tax revenue.

"This study confirms that investments in UW–Madison get translated into research breakthroughs that become startup companies that create jobs, hire university graduates, and buy goods and services from across Wisconsin," said Aaron Olver, managing director of UW–Madison's University Research Park. “It’s a virtuous circle that helps spread prosperity across Wisconsin while tackling critical problems like disease and climate change."

Andrew Richards, Director of UW–Madison’s Discovery to Product (D2P) agreed, saying, "Innovation is key to a thriving economy, whether it is improving the competitiveness of mature industries or creating whole new business opportunities."

Overall, the report further demonstrates how UW–Madison positively impacts Wisconsin businesses, with over 90% of the university’s economic impact benefiting the private sector, including the real estate, software development, and advanced manufacturing industries. This activity also impacts the overall quality of life for Wisconsin citizens, as it generates more than $648 million in tax revenue.

According to David Ward, chief executive officer of NorthStar Analytics, LLC, the report illustrates how UW–Madison impacts and benefits the state as a whole. "As we move further into the information economy, the university is clearly a driver of innovation for a broad range of Wisconsin industries from manufacturing to health care, building an important foundation for future growth in the state," said Ward.