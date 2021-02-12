Report: Turkish sailors kidnapped by pirates have been freed

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish media reports say 15 Turkish crew members of a cargo ship who were kidnapped by pirates last month off west Africa have been freed. Private NTV television said Friday the seamen were brought to Nigeria where they are undergoing health checks. There was no immediate information on the circumstances of their release. The Liberian-flagged M/V Mozart was sailing from Lagos, Nigeria, to Cape Town, South Africa, when it was attacked on Jan. 23 about 100 nautical miles (185 kilometers) northwest of the island nation of Sao Tome and Principe. One crew member, an Azerbaijani national, died during the attack.