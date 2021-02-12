Stock indexes wobble as investor caution offsets optimism

Shares are mixed in Asia after closing nearly flat on Wall Street, though the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq composite still logged record highs. Most Asian markets were closed on Friday to mark the Lunar New Year. Investors remain cautiously optimistic about prospects for a new round of government aid as the economic recovery seemingly stalls. The latest U.S. government report on jobless claims reaffirmed that employment remains a weak spot in the economy, even as vaccine distribution ramps up in the hopes of eventually ending the pandemic. Technology stocks led the gainers. Dating app Bumble soared on its first day as a publicly traded company.