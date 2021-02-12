Training to become a vaccinator could help your community

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Training to become a vaccinator takes less time and effort than you think and if you have worked in the healthcare industry, you could help your community get closer to returning to somewhat normal life.

Shelly Wolf, a Professional Development Nurse at Gundersen Health System, became involved in the vaccination process through the Department of Nursing.

"We were charged with creating education for all of our vaccinators so I created the education based off of what was recommended by the Department of Health Services by the state of Wisconsin and then we also included some Gundersen Health System Information as well," said Wolf.

She explained that the module for becoming a vaccinator was put out by the Department of Health Services. There are three modules that are watched online along with one module from the CDC. Gundersen's infection control information is also included in training as well as how they handle adverse events. After the virtual portion, next is the hands on piece.

"Then we do a one-on-one shadow in the vaccine clinic before folks sign up to actually staff in the clinic," said Wolf.

Jessie Alexander, also a Professional Development Nurse at Gundersen Health System, gave her first COVID-19 vaccination on Thursday, February 11. She had given other vaccinations in the past, but her first COVID vaccine after training was given to a woman that morning.

She explained that she watched all the modules and reviewed all of Gundersen's information as well as the screening questions so she could understand the reasoning behind asking them.

"The online education only took me about two hours," said Alexander.

Wolf gave Alexander a tour of the vaccine clinic Thursday morning and after practicing on a model arm multiple times and being walked through the information process, she was ready to vaccinate patients.

"This is probably one of the most awesome experiences that I have been involved in," said Alexander. "The professional development nurses through the department of nursing have been deeply involved in anything COVID since it started way back in March so we were actually the ones that started the COVID drive-thru clinic and we helped staff those clinics."

Wolf said it's about getting the community vaccinated and with more hands, they can do it more efficiently.

"It's about helping get our community vaccinated as quickly as we can and it has been a joy to do that. The responses from our community members have been really, really wonderful," said Wolf.

She explained that at Gundersen, they utilize all their healthcare professionals to become vaccinators so they truly have had a great response.

"This is really an awesome place to be," said Alexander.

If you would like to become a vaccinator, visit the DHS website and go through the necessary training to help out your community.

