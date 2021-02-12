UK boss of KPMG quits after slamming staff COVID complaints

LONDON (AP) — The chairman of KPMG in the U.K. has resigned after reportedly telling staff to stop complaining about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on their lives and jobs. Bill Michael said Friday he would leave the accountancy firm at the end of this month because his position had become “untenable.” The Financial Times reported that in a staff conference call on Monday, Michael told staff not to “moan” and to “stop playing the victim card” over concerns about possible cuts to pensions, pay and bonuses. The 52-year-old Australian executive said he was “truly sorry that my words have caused hurt amongst my colleagues” and would be stepping down.