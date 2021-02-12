UN rights body trains spotlight on Myanmar following coup

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N.’s top human rights body has opened an urgent session to discuss a military coup in Myanmar. It includes a call for the immediate release of people “arbitrarily detained” — including civilian government leader Aung San Suu Kyi — and more action by top U.N. officials to increase scrutiny of the country. The Human Rights Council session comes shortly after the Biden administration, which has already imposed sanctions on top coup leaders, revived U.S. participation at the 47-member Geneva body. The Human Rights council has no power to impose sanctions but can train a potent political spotlight on rights abuses and violations.