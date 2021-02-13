Birmingham jail logs with MLK signatures up for sale

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An auction house is offering a piece of America’s civil rights history for sale: pages of an old jail record signed by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. while he was incarcerated in Alabama in 1963. Rescued by a jail worker, the pages feature a dozen King signatures. The civil rights leader had to sign for telegrams and letters while he was jailed in Birmingham. It was there that King penned his famous “Letter from Birmingham Jail,” which is regarded as one of the greatest defenses of nonviolent protest ever. The online auction has a minimum bid of $10,000.