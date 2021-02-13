Breaking down the tax implications of PPP loans

There are now multiple layers of tax benefits for small business owners who took advantage of the Paycheck Protection Program. Business owners can claim otherwise deductible expenses, even if they were paid using PPP loan funds. And new rules spelled out in the latest round of coronavirus relief specify that forgiven PPP loans will not count as taxable income. Congress also reversed course, declaring PPP recipients eligible for the Employee Retention Tax Credit, but only on wages above and beyond the amount paid with a forgiven PPP loan. One thing business owners cannot do: Use PPP funds to pay business taxes.