Brutally cold with signs of relief

Snow Saturday

Saturday brought us really cold temperatures and light snow. Most saw about a dusting to half of an inch of snow, which caused some slick spots on roadways. Most of us didn't even reach 0 on Saturday for an afternoon high.

Dangerously Cold

Overnight lows are going to drop between -20 and -10 degrees, with wind chills as low as -45 degrees. This is dangerous and frostbite can happen in a matter of minutes. We will see mostly clear skies and winds out of the NNW from 10-15 mph, which is why our feels-like temperatures will be so cold. I don't think we will break above 0 degrees on Sunday either. We are looking downright cold with single digit highs on Monday, and then back to the teens Tuesday/Wednesday. There are a couple of light snow chances, mainly Wednesday night and Thursday, otherwise we have to just deal with these ridiculously cold temperatures...at least for a few more days.

GOOD NEWS!

Our model guidance is trending towards some warmer air as we head into next weekend. Now, warmer is still going to be in the 20s and maybe low 30s but hey, we'll take it! 20s will likely feel warm compared to this recent stretch of weather. Our extended outlook is favoring some warmer temperatures through the end of February as well. Fingers crossed!

Stay warm!

-Meteorologist Warren Sears