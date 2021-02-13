Bundle up for comfort this weekend!

Bitter cold weather stuck in the area...

Despite sunshine on Friday, highs barely broke the 0 degree mark, and wind chills remained well below zero. In Southeastern MN and Northeastern IA winds chills were as low as -26 degrees in the middle of the afternoon.

Wind Chill Advisory...

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until noon today for wind chills as low as -20 to -30 degrees. Afternoon temperatures will only rebound into the single digits above and below zero this weekend, and overnight lows will drop to -10 to as lows as -25 degrees around the area. Please take the necessary precautions to keep warm and protected.

Wind Chill Warning...

A Wind Chill Warning is in effect for the News 19 viewing area from 6 pm this evening until noon Sunday for wind chills as low as 45 below zero. This is a very dangerous situation if you are outside and dressed in appropriately. Dress in layers and cover all exposed skin if you need to be outside.

Light snow possible into Saturday morning...

A weak weather system is providing a little light snow this morning, and just enough snow will fall to create slippery spots around the Coulee Region. Up to an inch or so is possible especially south of the I-90 corridor. Be careful this morning if you are out on area roads and highways.

Temperature trends...

After the bitter cold weather this weekend and into early next week, a very slow warming trend should develop. I wouldn't expect normal temperatures until at least next weekend. The medium range outlooks are pointing toward warmer than normal temperatures by the last week of the month.

Have a safe and warm weekend!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden