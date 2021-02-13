City of La Crosse holds free mask handout

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The City of La Crosse held a free mask handout on Saturday as they encouraged the public to take advantage of their drive-thru style event.

The free mask handout was held at the Myrick Park Center in order to protect those helping out in the cold. In order to minimize direct contact, they took advantage of the drive-thru option.

The event was held from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and they had around 8,000 masks to hand out. They had limited children's masks available but they provided 1 mask for each member of a household.

This is the second drive-thru mask handout event hosted by the city since the pandemic started. They also hung welcome back bags containing two masks to students living in off campus housing when they returned to school.

By 11 a.m. they had already given out two full boxes holding 500 each so around 1,000 masks total. Their hope is that it encourages people to continue to wear their mask as the city works to slow the spread and stop the virus.