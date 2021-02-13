Dem retreat on witnesses brings messy end to Trump trial

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Democrats who prosecuted Donald Trump’s impeachment trial are facing criticism from some senators over an attempt to call witnesses. House impeachment managers surprised most everyone Saturday with an announcement that they would seek to depose Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington state. She had shared her account of a call between Trump and the top House Republican as rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Senators said calling witnesses could extend the trial for weeks. In the end, Democrats read a statement from the lawmaker into the record. The Senate later voted to acquit Trump of the impeachment charge.