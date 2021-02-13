Houston, Minnesota becomes one of the first females in the nation to earn Eagle Scout Honors

HOUSTON, Minn. (WXOW) - Hailey Alfson, an eleventh grader from Houston, Minnesota, set her sights on earning the honor of Eagle Scout in February 2019 after females were officially allowed to join the scouts BSA. After a lot of hard work and determination, she can officially give herself the title of Eagle Scout.

Becoming an Eagle Scout isn't a simple, straightforward task. Many hours of dedication and hard work go into the honor but for Houston teen Hailey Alfson, she couldn't pass up the opportunity.

"Scouting has been in my family for a long time," said Alfson. "My brother is an Eagle Scout and I have watched and participated in all the things that he did growing up. I saw him become and Eagle Scout and I saw what it got him in life and all the awesome experiences and skills he got from it and I really wanted to do it too," said Alfson.

But girls weren't always allowed to join the scouts BSA. Just two years ago, it was finally something that was made officially an opportunity for them.

"Ever since they announced that girls would be allowed to join the scouts BSA, I was very excited and I started looking forward to it. I started showing up to meetings, just getting myself familiar with the process of how things were ran," said Alfson.

In order to become an Eagle Scout, one has to complete a variety of tasks.

"Our scouts have the opportunity to work towards the rank of Eagle Scout which usually happens between the ages of 14-17," said Joe Carlson, Scout Executive. "To earn the rank of Eagle Scout, they need to show leadership to their troop, earn merit badges that help them develop a variety of life skills, and then give leadership to a community service project that benefits an organization with a need in the community."

For Alfson, she decided to focus on re-planking a bridge for her Eagle Scout project.

"My family and I have been a part of the snowmobile club in Houston for a long time and I was at a meeting one night and they had been talking about re-doing the bridge for a long time and I just said, I can make it happen," said Alfson.

The bridge itself, she explained is about 150 years old and 100 feet long by 15 feet wide.

"I had to figure out how much lumbar I needed and the timeframe and everything to re-plank the old railroad bridge for the snowmobile club," said Alfson.

She said she got a lot of help from the snowmobile club but it was a learning curve for everyone because of the size of the bridge but it only took them about four months to finish the whole project.

After all her hard work and dedication, it is an honor that means a lot to her.

"It's really cool. Especially to be one of the first females in the area, it's really cool and it's special," said Alfson. "For me, it's always been a goal of mine to be a scout and experience awesome things, for example going down to the Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico, just awesome experiences and it's just really an honor to be a part of that first group."

Carlson said he is proud of all that she has accomplished.

"Anytime someone is able to earn the rank of Eagle Scout it shows that they are able to work through a plan, give leadership to others, put a plan together of how they will accomplish something," said Carlson. "It shows that they are able to communicate, persevere, and drive towards the end of that and ultimately they care about making their community a better place."

Being a scout gives kids an opportunity to learn and develop as people.

"One great thing about scouting is that it gives kids the chance to have positive adult mentors, learn a lot of new skills, sometimes it means they fail the first time they try something but they learn a lot of lessons with that experience as well. It also teaches them the importance of giving back to their communities and building their communities as a better place for everyone else," said Carlson.

Alfson said it is an experience that has truly changed her life.

"Overall it has made me a better human being. Whether it's being more trust worthy or honorable, you name it, it's a never ending list of what scouts has done for me," said Alfson.