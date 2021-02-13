In Nevada desert, a technology firm aims to be a government

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A cryptocurrency company that owns a swath of land in rural Nevada wants the state to grant technology businesses the power to form local governments. Jeffrey Berns is CEO of Blockchains LLC and wants to build a “smart city” that runs on blockchain, which is a digital ledger known mostly for recording cryptocurrency transactions. The company claims local government isn’t equipped to oversee such a development and wants power over everything from schools to law enforcement on its land. These so-called innovation zones have backing from the governor but have been met with skepticism and intrigue by state lawmakers.