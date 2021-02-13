Fuel tanker blast at Afghan-Iran border causes massive fire

HERAT, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan and Iranian officials say a fuel tanker has exploded at a border crossing between the two countries, causing a massive fire. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the blast Saturday. Iran’s semi-official ISNA news agency says the inferno has consumed more than 500 trucks carrying natural gas and fuel. The nearest Afghan hospital says the intensity of the flames has prevented ambulances from reaching the wounded or getting close to the site of the blast. At least seven people are injured. The governor of Herat province says Afghan fire fighters don’t have the means to put out the blaze, and have requested fire-fighting aircraft from Iran.