Local athletes shine at ski and snowboard championships

LA CROSSE, (WXOW) - La Crosse area athletes performed very well at the 28th annual ski and snowboard championships at Mt. La Crosse on Saturday.

La Crosse Logan/Central senior, Kacy Eckhardt finished second with a time of 41:28 in the Boarder GS.

Aquinas/ Onalaska/ West Salem (AOWS) junior, Cooper Callaway finishes third in the Boarder GS with a time of 36:65. Callaway also finished first in the Boarder Slalom with a time of 23:60.

