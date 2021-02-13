Minnesota sees 964 new COVID-19 cases and 7 additional deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported in its update on Saturday that another 964 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

The cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

Seven cases each were reported in Winona County. Houston County had three and Fillmore County saw two more cases, MDH said. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 472,791 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 37,203 health care workers, the Department said. Health officials said 21,669 of the state's cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

The Department also reported 30,000 COVID-19 tests in Saturday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to 6,944,687. About 3,356,005 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, MDH added, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH said 458,492 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in the state no longer need to be isolated.

Health officials also reported in Saturday's update that another seven people have died from COVID-19 in the state. Three of the people who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

A total of 6,369 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, MDH said. The Department said 4,014 of the people who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

According to the state's COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, 641,844 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine in Minnesota. This includes 209,010 people who have completed the two-dose vaccine series. The state said 11.5% of Minnesotans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 3.8% have completed the vaccine series.

MDH also said a total of 25,116 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 5,183 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.

