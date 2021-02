DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — No. 22 Loyola Chicago rolled to an 81-54 victory against conference rival Drake. Aher Uguak led the Ramblers with 20 points by shooting 8 for 10 from the field. Loyola took control of the game with an 18-2 run to start the second half. Uguak scored eight points in a two-minute span, including a layup that put Loyola ahead 51-38. The Ramblers moved into first place in the Missouri Valley standings.