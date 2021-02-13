Saturday’s Scores

Saturday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany 53, Barneveld 44
Brodhead 68, Monticello 63
Bruce 69, Lake Holcombe 64
Burlington 80, Racine Case 67
Cameron 75, St. Croix Falls 68
Chequamegon 64, Mercer 34
Crivitz 83, Lena 42
De Pere 67, Middleton 62
DeForest 77, Oshkosh North 68
Dodgeville 57, Prairie du Chien 56
Dominican 76, Saint Thomas More 63
Edgar 59, Hurley 51
Edgewood 71, Beaver Dam 69
Hudson 73, Sun Prairie 57
Hustisford 62, Watertown Luther Prep 42
Iowa-Grant 58, Belmont 46
Janesville Parker 57, Marquette University 47
Kimberly 77, Appleton East 38
Laconia 73, North Fond du Lac 68
Lake Country Lutheran 95, Waukesha West 88
Lake Mills 71, Fort Atkinson 61
Lakeside Lutheran 69, Catholic Memorial 64
Lourdes Academy 81, Central Wisconsin Christian 54
Manitowoc Lutheran 77, Mishicot 46
Martin Luther 73, Roncalli 55
Melrose-Mindoro 98, Gilmanton 71
Menasha 77, Green Bay West 72
Milton 53, Sauk Prairie 48
New Richmond 79, Prescott 68
Oak Creek 54, Manitowoc Lincoln 49
Ozaukee 62, Random Lake 57
Peshtigo 62, Sevastopol 51
Potosi 65, Shullsburg 61
Racine Horlick 78, Racine Park 57
Racine Lutheran 89, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 57
Reedsburg Area 70, Baraboo 57
River Ridge 65, Richland Center 54
Saint Croix Central 78, Chippewa Falls 72
Solon Springs 60, Birchwood 38
Sparta 79, Brookwood 37
Stevens Point 61, Eau Claire Memorial 58
The Prairie School 71, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 48
Valley Christian 48, Saint Lawrence Seminary 37
Watertown 55, Portage 49
West Salem 72, Black River Falls 66
Wisconsin Heights 78, Cambridge 75
Wrightstown 63, Stoughton 49
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Division I Section 2=
Regional Final=
Beaver Dam 55, Slinger 35
Division III Section 1=
Regional Final=
Aquinas 77, Prescott 62
Division V Section 3=
Regional Final=
Highland 57, Royall 33
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/