Saturday’s Scores

6:29 pm Wisconsin sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 53, Barneveld 44

Brodhead 68, Monticello 63

Bruce 69, Lake Holcombe 64

Burlington 80, Racine Case 67

Cameron 75, St. Croix Falls 68

Chequamegon 64, Mercer 34

Crivitz 83, Lena 42

De Pere 67, Middleton 62

DeForest 77, Oshkosh North 68

Dodgeville 57, Prairie du Chien 56

Dominican 76, Saint Thomas More 63

Edgar 59, Hurley 51

Edgewood 71, Beaver Dam 69

Hudson 73, Sun Prairie 57

Hustisford 62, Watertown Luther Prep 42

Iowa-Grant 58, Belmont 46

Janesville Parker 57, Marquette University 47

Kimberly 77, Appleton East 38

Laconia 73, North Fond du Lac 68

Lake Country Lutheran 95, Waukesha West 88

Lake Mills 71, Fort Atkinson 61

Lakeside Lutheran 69, Catholic Memorial 64

Lourdes Academy 81, Central Wisconsin Christian 54

Manitowoc Lutheran 77, Mishicot 46

Martin Luther 73, Roncalli 55

Melrose-Mindoro 98, Gilmanton 71

Menasha 77, Green Bay West 72

Milton 53, Sauk Prairie 48

New Richmond 79, Prescott 68

Oak Creek 54, Manitowoc Lincoln 49

Ozaukee 62, Random Lake 57

Peshtigo 62, Sevastopol 51

Potosi 65, Shullsburg 61

Racine Horlick 78, Racine Park 57

Racine Lutheran 89, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 57

Reedsburg Area 70, Baraboo 57

River Ridge 65, Richland Center 54

Saint Croix Central 78, Chippewa Falls 72

Solon Springs 60, Birchwood 38

Sparta 79, Brookwood 37

Stevens Point 61, Eau Claire Memorial 58

The Prairie School 71, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 48

Valley Christian 48, Saint Lawrence Seminary 37

Watertown 55, Portage 49

West Salem 72, Black River Falls 66

Wisconsin Heights 78, Cambridge 75

Wrightstown 63, Stoughton 49

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Division I Section 2=

Regional Final=

Beaver Dam 55, Slinger 35

Division III Section 1=

Regional Final=

Aquinas 77, Prescott 62

Division V Section 3=

Regional Final=

Highland 57, Royall 33

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

