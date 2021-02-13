Senators comment on impeachment vote

WASHINGTON (WXOW) - Wisconsin and Minnesota senators commented following the vote Saturday to find former President Donald Trump not guilty in his impeachment trial.

Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson:

“The Democrats’ vindictive and divisive political impeachment is over. While there are still many questions that remain unanswered, I do know neither the Capitol breach nor this trial should have ever occurred. Hopefully, true healing can now begin.” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI)

Minnesota Senator Tina Smith:

“The facts and the evidence were overwhelming—former President Donald Trump lied for months to his supporters, summoned them to Washington, and incited a violent insurrection against our government and our democracy. I voted to convict because no reasonable person could believe this would have happened without his betrayal.” Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN)

The Senate voted 57-43 that Trump is "not guilty" of incitement. Two-thirds of the Senate, or 67 votes, was needed for conviction.

Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin posted this to her Facebook page:

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar also posted on her Facebook page: