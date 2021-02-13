Strong quake hits Japan’s northeast coast; no tsunami alert

TOKYO (AP) — A strong earthquake has hit off the coast of northeastern Japan, shaking Fukushima, Miyagi and other areas. Tokyo Electric Power Co. said there were no irregularities at the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear plant, which experienced meltdowns following a massive quake and tsunami 10 years ago. Government spokesperson Katsunobu Kato said there was no danger of a tsunami, although some trains had stopped running and hundreds of thousands of homes were without power. The Japan Meteorological Agency said Saturday night’s magnitude 7.3 quake was centered about 37 miles beneath the ocean. The same area was slammed by a tsunami, quake and nuclear disaster in March 2011.