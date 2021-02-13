The cold didn’t stop the Love Fest celebration at Riverside Park

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Despite the bitter cold temperatures, Love Fest in Riverside Park still went on with a number of activities for the community to enjoy.

From free peppermint hot chocolate to a fat tire bike ride, Love Fest offered something for everyone. It was held in Riverside Park from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. for their inaugural year.

They offered free S'mores and Peppermint Hot Chocolate, a fat tire bike ride, free ice skating, and people were able to donate both non-perishable food items and/or money to the Hunger Task Force.

Terry Bauer, Executive Director of Downton Mainstreet, said they wanted to show the community thanks for all their support over the last year which is the reasoning behind Love Fest.

"We did winter days last year and we just kind of re-branded it with Valentine's weekend, so it's love your downtown, love La Crosse. Just show support to family businesses here in town, we want to keep La Crosse active and viable and robust in our downtown business district," said Bauer.

They also offered a free virtual class hosted by Jen Barney's Meringue Bakery Saturday morning so people still had an opportunity to stop by Love Fest later in the day. Bauer said they just want to keep giving the community opportunities to appreciate the area.

"They were super supportive in the holiday season and we so appreciate that and we are just trying to continue that support into the Spring here. This is a tough month. There isn't much going on during January, February, and March so we are trying to keep the interest and make things happen," said Bauer.



If you missed out on the Love Fest celebration on Saturday, there will be a snow sculpture carving done by Mark Martino on the corner of 3rd and Main beginning around 10 a.m. on Sunday for anyone to enjoy.