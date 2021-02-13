Trump acquitted, denounced in second impeachment trial

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has acquitted Donald Trump in his historic impeachment trial, sparing him from being the first current or former president convicted. The rare weekend session came barely one month after the deadly Jan. 6 siege at the U.S. Capitol. The vote was 57-43 to convict with seven Republicans joining all 50 Democrats, but that was short of the two-thirds majority required. Though acquitting Trump, the trial exposed the fragility of America’s democratic traditions and left a divided nation to come to terms with the violence sparked by his defeated presidency. Prosecutors said Trump was the inciter in chief whose rally cry to fight like hell unleashed the mob on the Capitol. The defense said there was no insurrection and Trump’s words were simply political speech.