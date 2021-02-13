Viroqua’s Cale Anderson and P-D-C’s Rhett Koenig place first in state wrestling

LA CROSSE, (WXOW) - In division two of the WIAA Wrestling State Tournament, Viroqua's Cale Anderson and Prairie du Chien's Rhett Koenig bring home the state title.

Anderson defeated Bailey Thelen from Two Rivers by a score of 7-1.

Koenig wins back to back state titles as a sophomore. Last year he took home the title at 106 lbs, this year he wins at 113. Koenig defeated Luke Dux 5-2.

