Virus-muffled Mardi Gras hits New Orleans’ party-loving soul

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans’ annual pre-Lenten Mardi Gras celebration is muted this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The mayor has ordered that bars be closed during the Mardi Gras weekend that starts Friday and runs through Tuesday. The lavish parades are canceled and limits on gatherings further dampen the the fun. Cherished traditions are being put on hold all across the diverse city. From the high school trumpet player who’ll miss his senior year of parades to the float riders who take months to prepare for the season, the inability to celebrate is a major disappointment.