Wait baffles family of man killed in South Dakota AG crash

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Two cousins of a man whom the South Dakota attorney general struck and killed with his car say they’re frustrated that they’re still waiting to hear whether the state’s top law enforcement officer will face criminal charges in the crash. Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg has said he is confident he did not commit a crime. But investigators say he was distracted, and they have turned their findings over to prosecutors. The attorneys deciding whether to charge Ravnsborg have taken months to assess the crash. Gov. Kristi Noem says she’s hopeful prosecutors will “come to an agreement” on charges.