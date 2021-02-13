Westby Girls have a close matchup with Lodi

WESTBY, Wis.(WXOW)- Tonight Westby girls took on Lodi in a division three matchup.

To start off the night, Westby's, Grace Hebel would pass to Alli Weninger as she puts it up as Westby leads 7-2.

Lodi, however would rally back as Taylor Ripp seeks an open space near the hoop and help to close their deficit.

Near the end of the first half, Westby's Macy Stellner would sink a jumper to keep the score tight.

In the second half though, Lodi's Kennedy Brueggen shows off some moves in the post.

It was a close one, but Lodi would win over Westby 41-38. Lodi will now more on to the division three sectional game.