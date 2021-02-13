Wind Chill Advisory until SAT 12:00 PM CST

Wind Chill Advisory until SAT 12:00 PM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Fayette County
…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY…
…WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON
CST SUNDAY…
* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills expected. Wind chills as low as 45 below zero. For the
Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low
as 30 below zero.
* WHERE…Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and
southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN…For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM this evening to
noon CST Sunday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until noon CST
today.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&