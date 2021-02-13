Skip to Content

Wind Chill Warning from SAT 6:00 PM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST

Updated
Last updated today at 12:44 pm
11:56 am Weather AlertsWx Alert - Trempealeau

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Trempealeau County

…WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
NOON CST SUNDAY…
…WIND CHILL ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CST TODAY…

* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as
low as 45 below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of central, north central, southwest and west
central Wisconsin, northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

&&

wxowweather

More Stories

Skip to content