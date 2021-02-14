Artist honors “Love Fest” with snow sculpture

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Artist Mike Martino honored "Love Fest" by building and designing a snow sculpture of cupid sitting on a heart on the corner of 3rd and Main Street.

Despite the frigidly freezing February temperatures, Martino said he loves this kind of work.

"I've been doing it for 34 years so you've got to like it right?" he said. "Some of the stuff I like about it is working hard outdoors you get that body heat going and it feels really invigorating. I'm a sculptor and what you can do with this is something fairly large in a short amount of time."

Downtown Mainstreet Inc. hired Martino to build the snow sculpture in honor of the first year of "Love Fest".

Martino said next weekend he and his group "Team USA Snow Sculptors" are working on a project in Wausau.