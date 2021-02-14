Back from layoff, No. 3 Michigan tops No. 21 Wisconsin 67-59

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Isaiah Livers scored 20 points as No. 3 Michigan returned from a three-week layoff and rallied from a 14-point deficit to beat No. 21 Wisconsin 67-59. Michigan scored the game’s final eight points and pulled ahead for good with 1:46 left on Hunter Dickinson’s tiebreaking putback. The Wolverines hadn’t played since a 70-53 victory at Purdue on Jan. 22. Michigan announced the next day that it was pausing all athletic activities after several people linked to the athletic department tested positive for a COVID-19 variant that transmits at a higher rate. D’Mitrik Trice scored 16 points to lead Wisconsin.