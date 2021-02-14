Burmese in Japan march in protest of military coup

TOKYO (AP) — Thousands of people from Myanmar living in Japan have marched in downtown Tokyo to protest the military coup back home, some holding photos of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi and signs deploring the loss of human rights. The gathering, which started in a park and trailed through busy streets, thronged by police, is the latest in a series of protests in a nation that more than 33,000 Burmese have made their home. The protest also drew some Japanese, including representatives from labor unions, who shouted slogans demanding freedom for Suu Kyi and promised solidarity. They said they hoped the Japanese government and people would help Myanmar by rejecting and putting pressure on the junta, including with economic sanctions.