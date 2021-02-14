Can’t shake the frigid temperatures

Brutally Cold Sunday

No one in the News 19 viewing area got above 0 degrees on Sunday. The high in La Crosse was only -3 and Rochester only hit -9. The wind stayed strong and most of the day felt like at least 20 to 30 below. We all are under some sort of wind chill advisory or warning as we head into Sunday night. We have the chance for those wind chills to drop to -40 yet again into early Monday morning.

Cold Start to Week

It's no secret, it's cold. Monday highs will likely only be near zero. Some will get a few degrees above 0, while others stay below. It's a relatively sunny forecast for Monday, with some clouds from time to time and a N breeze 5-10 mph. Tuesday and Wednesday will bring slightly warmer temperatures with highs in the teens.

GOOD NEWS

As we head into Thursday and Friday we will re-introduce 20s back into the forecast, and maybe even a few low 30s into next weekend. That is going to feel warm!! We have a couple chances for light snow, but nothing looks significant. Maybe a few flurries Thursday, and some light snow Sunday. All in all, we have warmer temperatures on the horizon.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears