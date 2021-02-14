Cold snap hangs on…at least for a little

FRIGID

I don't think we will break above 0 degrees on Sunday either. Expect intervals of clouds and maybe even a little sunshine. Winds stay out of the NNW from 10-15. We are looking downright cold with single digit highs on Monday, and then back to the teens Tuesday/Wednesday. There are a couple of light snow chances, mainly Wednesday night and Thursday, otherwise we have to just deal with these ridiculously cold temperatures...at least for a few more days.

GOOD NEWS!

Our model guidance is trending towards some warmer air as we head into next weekend. Now, warmer is still going to be in the 20s and maybe low 30s but hey, we'll take it! 20s will likely feel warm compared to this recent stretch of weather. Our extended outlook is favoring some warmer temperatures through the end of February as well. Fingers crossed!

Stay warm!

-Meteorologist Warren Sears