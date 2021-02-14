EXPLAINER: Why impeachment evidence tested TV’s standards

NEW YORK (AP) — During President Trump’s impeachment trial, listeners heard the sort of explicit language you almost never hear on broadcast television, particularly when House managers showed an arresting 13-minute film of rioters descending on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Such language is unusual because of regulations put in place by the Federal Communications Commission and tested in court. Broadcasters face potential fines or loss of license. But this week’s example is likely to be a key moment in the history of broadcast standards, and the networks likely won’t be punished for what they aired.