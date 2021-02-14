Guinea confirms 3 dead from Ebola, first cases since 2016

CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — Health officials in Guinea on Sunday confirmed that at least three people have died from Ebola there, the first cases declared since it was one of three West African nations to fight the world’s deadliest Ebola epidemic that ended five years ago. In addition to the three deaths, five people have tested positive for Ebola in Gueckedou town in the country’s south, according to government officials. The patients were tested for Ebola after showing symptoms of hemorrhagic fever. Those who came in contact with the sick are already in isolation, said officials.