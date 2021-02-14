James Brown’s emcee gets funeral sendoff with shiny cape

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Danny Ray spent years as the emcee for James Brown, and part of his job was draping capes on the Godfather of Soul. Ray was 85 when he died Feb. 2 in Augusta, Georgia. During his funeral Saturday, Brown’s daughter, Deanna Brown-Thomas, draped a shiny silver cape over Ray’s casket — just as Ray had draped a shiny red cape over Brown’s casket in 2006. The Augusta Chronicle reported that more than 100 people attended Ray’s service at the James Brown Arena. Appearing by video, the Rev. Al Sharpton said he expects Brown and Ray are now performing again “on the other side.”