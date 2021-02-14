Minnesota reports 779 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota health officials are confirming 779 new COVID-19 cases and seven new deaths due to complications from the coronavirus.

The update posted Sunday lifted the total number of cases to 473,567 and the cumulative number of deaths to 6,373 since the start of the pandemic.

The COVID Tracking Project reports that Minnesota ranks 35th per capita in the country for the number of deaths and 47th per capita in new cases over the last two weeks.

State officials say nearly 12 percent of Minnesota residents have received at least their first doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

Officials say 661,187 residents have received one dose and 227,551 people have received their second shots, for a total of 889,831 doses administered.

Winona County saw three new cases while Houston County saw one additional case.