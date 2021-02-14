Officials identify man killed helping driver out of ditch

THREE LAKES, Wis. (AP) — Authorities have identified a Three Lakes man killed by an alleged drunken driver after he was run over when he tried to help pull the driver out of a ditch. The Oneida County Sheriff’s County Office said Sunday that 59-year-old George Steinhaus was pronounced dead at the scene Friday night. An initial investigation showed the truck was heading northbound on Highway X in the town of Three Lakes when it went into the southbound ditch. Steinhaus was trying to help pull the truck out when he was hit as the truck exited the ditch. The 29-year-old driver was arrested and is facing several possible charges.