Spain: 5.3 Catalans to vote in test of separatist movement

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Voting has started in Spain’s northeastern Catalonia on Sunday as 5.3 million voters are called to cast ballots in a regional election that will test the region’s secessionist movement. Spain’s former health minister Salvador Illa is leading the ticket of the Socialist Party of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez. Illa is hoping his handling of the coronavirus crisis will boost the Socialists chances of ending the decade-long hold on local power by pro-independence lawmakers. Polls, however, predict a tight race between the Socialists and the two leading pro-secession parties. The vote is being held under tight health measures with Spain still suffering from a worrying contagion rate of the coronavirus.