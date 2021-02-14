UW-L athlete rehabs alone to get back on the court

LA CROSSE, (WXOW) - The UW-L Men's Basketball team is in first place in the West division in the WIAC.

Sophomore guard, Craig Steele had 15 points off the bench on Friday night to help defeat River Falls 83-52.

Steele tore his ACL and Meniscus in a scrimmage at the end of last season. He had surgery in November, but due to COVID-19, he had to rehab on his own.

"It was a tough process but honestly I wouldn't want it any other way. I feel that nobody makes me work harder than myself. I set a high bar for myself and I just feel that I wouldn't want it any other way, I really wouldn't," said Steele.

Steele would go to the track and walk up and down the stadium stairs as he worked to get ready for the 2021 season.

Coming off the bench, Steel is averaging just under 6 points a game.

"It's what division three basketball is all about. Guys that love the game, that they're paying their own way. I'm fortunate enough to be able to coach young men like Craig and we have other guys in our program that have that same grit and determination," said Eagles head coach, Kent Dernbach.

The Eagles will head to UW-Stout on Wednesday as they search for their fourth win in five games.