Wind Chill Advisory until MON 12:00 PM CST

Wind Chill Advisory until MON 12:00 PM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Monroe County
…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY…
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero.
* WHERE…Portions of southwest into central Wisconsin, northeast
Iowa and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN…Until noon CST Monday.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&